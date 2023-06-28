29 minutes ago

It appears Yvonne Nelson has carefully dissected the lyrics in Sarkodie's ‘Try Me’ response track.

The actress has singled out some parts she feels are blatant lies and has shared her thoughts about them.

Sarkodie expressed in the said song, that the decision to abort their baby was entirely Yvonne’s idea.

He denied ever rejecting the pregnancy, adding, Yvonne terminated it because she couldn’t afford to put schooling on hold.

“I’m not going to lie, we had a thing. At first, I thought we had a think until I had the hint that there were many guys. I tried to stay away but then you came that you were pregnant. But then I wasn’t ready but I told you to keep it.

“You told me you were schooling so you needed to complete it but till today, I don’t believe it. I told you to let my doctor take care of you and you sent a text later that your friend has recommended a one of the best doctors…So don’t you make it seem like I was the one pushing you for abortion. Baby girl make you no try me,” some of the lyrics read.

But responding to Sarkodie's statements, Yvonne Nelson has established that she had completed university at the time she was pregnant with Sarkodie’s child.

“Michael, you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find an logical lie. #youspittinglies.”

“I was pregnant at the time I launched my glaucoma foundation, around October 2010. I graduated from Central University in Oct. 2010. It was my final year, but I’d completed my course work months before the October graduation and my pregnancy. I was only waiting for my certificate,” she wrote on Twitter.

Background

Yvonne Nelson revealed in a book that she aborted a pregnancy for Sarkodie in 2010 after a short relationship.

According to her, she took the decision following Sarkodie’s decision not to take responsibility of the child and claiming he was young and not financially sound at the time.

Narrating the incident on pages 88-95 of Chapter eight of her memoir, Yvonne said Sarkodie and his manager at the time accompanied her to a clinic at Mamprobi to get the pregnancy removed but only abandoned her at the premises. That was after a failed attempt with pills recommended by a friend.