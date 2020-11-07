36 minutes ago

Songstress Mzbel has waded into ongoing discussions regarding musicians Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene’s song titled 'Happy Day'.

Happy Day is the latest banger composed by Sarkodie featuring Kuami Eugene but the song has been surrounded by controversies which, according to Kuami Eugene, he wasn’t ready for.

On the song, Sarkodie sang a verse politically favouring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is seeking re-election in the upcoming December 7 polls.

The rapper endorsed the candidacy of the President for a second term in office.

Following the social media buzz over the song, Kuami Eugene has come out to deny knowing portions of the song were campaigning for the President.

He has expressed disappointment in rapper Sarkodie and bitterly complained about how the song will affect his brand negatively.

To him, he had no hint about Sarkodie’s campaign verse but it appears many people don’t believe the words of Kuami Eugene.

In an interview on Neat FM’s 'Entertainment GH’, Mzbel says Kuami Eugene should stop giving an impression that Sarkodie deceived him.

According to her, even if Kuami Eugene did the song because his Record Label arranged it, he had a say and therefore could have turned down the music video shoot when he found out about the endorsement.