Firebrand broadcaster and host of the GUMBE show on TV XYZ, Mugabe Maase, has slammed Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong for threatening Multimedia journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor.

Agyapong has been referred to appear before the Privileges Committee over the threats that have infuriated many in the country.

The vociferous MP who is also the Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee is reported to have verbally abused and threatened to attack Asare Donkor and incited the public against the Luv FM journalist.

He said on his TV station-Net 2- that the “shoddy work” of Kumasi-based journalists sparked the recent shootings and killing incidents at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The incident led to the Multimedia and its lawyers petitioning the Deputy Regional Police Commander, Ashanti Region, and demanded security protection for Erastus Asare Donkor.

Citing events that led to the murder of an investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, Management of The Multimedia Group described the threats of the MP as, “life-threatening.

The complaint was copied to 14 officials, including the Chief of Staff, Ministers of Interior and National Security, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti Regional Minister, the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigation Department.

Mugabe Maase believes Kennedy Agyapong is not being called to order because of his wealth and influential nature.

Nevertheless, he wants the police to crack the whip to stop him from causing a mess.

“You think you are rich so you talk anyhow and insult anyhow…you cannot bring those to some of us,” he fumed.

Mugabe dared him to try his threats on him or any journalist at Power FM, stressing, he knows he can't try some of us, he will be calm and sleep,” he said.

