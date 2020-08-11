You didn’t give me GH¢ 500,000 to shut up after what you did to me – Mzbel to Prophet Nigel Gaisie

By Prince Antwi August 11, 2020

Ghanaian songstress Mzbel has exposed Prophet Nigel Gaisie again in a live Facebook video which is fast going viral.

Mzbel has debunked rumours that Prophet Nigel Gaisie paid her GH¢500,000 to shut up. She said the leader and founder of True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry doesn’t have such an amount in his bank account.

Mzbel was angered by the fact that Nigel Gaisie is tarnishing her image to her haters especially Tracey Boakye.

Mzbel said Nigel’s claim that she came to his office in her nighty was false and that she was invited by the Man of God only to be disrespected.

The 16-year hit-maker said when she is pushed to the wall, she will have no option than to expose the Man of God by revealing the evil that he did to her.

Sounding very angry, Mzbel said when she recently asked for compensation otherwise known as ‘Shut-up money’, it wasn’t Nigel who gave it to her.

She added that Nigel is a broke, fake and hungry man of God who tarnished a lot of female celebrities to her.

Watch video below:

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