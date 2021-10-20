25 minutes ago

Legendary Rapper , Reggie Rockstone has shared his thoughts on what appears to be a publicity stunt gone bad by Shatta Wale.

People close to the controversial artiste said he had been shot by unknown gunmen on Monday evening, but it seems the news is fake.

Reacting to the trending news on TV3 New Day morning show, Tuesday, the Hiplife legend stated that death is a no joke area that anyone should play with most especially from an important figure as Shatta.

The rapper explained that the situation had many people worried including himself and it will be inappropriate that the situation was a whole publicity stunt.

He said “First of all without disrespect, I will write this off because I am an elder. You don’t joke with death, you don’t speak about death like that because the bible itself speaks against the power of our tongue. You also gave to know that people love you. Myself and Shatta had our back and forth and ironically Shatta has called 2 weeks ago during my Mufasa song project and since then we haven’t spoken . But we have patch up at some level so we are cool.