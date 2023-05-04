43 minutes ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has responded to a recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that described Ghana's economy as being in a state of distress.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Alottey Jacobs acknowledged that while the economy was not in the best condition, Ghanaians are still able to eat three times daily and workers are also consistently receiving their salaries, unlike in neighboring country Nigeria.

"I will agree with the EIU that, yes indeed the economy is not the best, but the miracle in our worst economy is about workers always receiving their salary as compared to Nigeria, the miracle in this worst economy is that everybody eats three times a day,” he said.

He maintained that nobody in the country can dispute the fact that despite the economic woes, the person goes to bed on an empty stomach.

“Nobody in this country will tell me including Thompson that he doesn't eat."

The former NDC regional chairman further cautioned the government that more needed to be done to address the underlying issues that are causing economic distress in the country.