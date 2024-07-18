19 minutes ago

A heated exchange ensued on Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo, between veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. and Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the communications director of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, on Friday 5, 2024 episode.

The contention arose from a disagreement over participation in political demonstrations.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye accused Kwesi Pratt of failing to participate in demonstrations organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to demand better governance.

Aboagye claimed that instead of joining these protests in the erstwhile governments, Pratt chose to criticize the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In response, Kwesi Pratt defended his position, stating that expecting him to participate in demonstrations at his age was unreasonable.

Pratt expressed his displeasure at Aboagye's comments, highlighting the physical limitations that come with age.

"I am not a child; I am 71 years old. The things that I did when I was 25 and 30 years old, physically, I cannot even do now. And for a young man like you to expect a 71-year-old man to go on a demonstration because of your freedom, you have a big problem," Pratt said.

The argument extended to various issues, turning the discussion into a heated debate.

Pratt warned the show's host that he would not return to the studio if guests he felt were disrespectful towards him continued to be featured.