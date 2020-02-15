1 hour ago

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, believes strongly that the reassignment of Bryan Acheampong as Minister of State at the Interior Ministry is a clear attempt by the NPP to rig the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the appointment legitimizes the conduct of the Minister who was cited by the Emile Short Commission.

Bryan Acheampong & Quartey Reassigned

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday morning reassigned the Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Bryan Acheampong and Mr. Henry Quartey, the Deputy Minister of Interior with immediate effect.

"Hon. Bryan Acheampong, MP, Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security, is now Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior;"

"Hon. Henry Quartey, MP, Deputy Minister for Interior, is now deputy Minister at the Ministry of National Security," said a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin on Thursday morning [February 13, 2020].

Short's Commission Recommendation

The statement did not provide reasons for the reassignments, however, Graphic Online gathers there has been some talking in government circles and within the security agencies of friction between Mr. Bryan Acheampong and the Minister of National Security, Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah.

The issue of clarity of roles between the Minister of National Security and the Minister of State at the National Security came up during the work of the Emile Short Commission on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

The Commission's report indicated that there should be a clear role for the Minister of State at the National Security, however, that assertion was shot down by the government in its White Paper.

Legitimizing Deployment Of Thugs

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia program, the NDC General Secretary explained that this is a clear indication that the Akufo-Addo government has plans to rig the 202 general elections.

"How can you appoint somebody who has been indicted in a Commission’s report for wrongdoing during a by-election to head a sensitive Ministry during an election period?

"The president’s action will legitimize the conduct of Mr. Acheampong and give him the legitimate authority to deploy thugs they have trained and embedded in the police service for election security," Asiedu Nketiah opined.

He, however, issued a note of caution to the ruling NPP vowing that they (NDC) will not countenance any mischievous acts during this year's election period.

"We will continue to sound this warning until the right thing is done by the government," he added.

Source: peacefmonline.com