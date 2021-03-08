1 hour ago

Political activist and social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, known widely as A Plus, says President Akufo-Addo, has only been overhyped and that he has not done anything better than his predecessor, John Mahama.

Plus has since hit hard on the President following the recent inconsistencies in electricity and water supply in the country.

The interruption in supply of power started about a week ago. On Sunday, March 7, 2021, a total blackout hit almost every part of the country.

Registering his displeasure on the issue, A Plus disclosed that, for months now, some communities in the capital, Accra, do not have access to water.

Appearing on his Facebook page, he questioned, "Do you know that apart from the current nationwide dumsor we experience, so many communities in Accra have been without water for many months yet everybody is quiet?"

A Plus could not fathom why former President John Mahama suffered loads of criticism from Ghanaians but same cannot be done to the Akufo-Addo led government.

"That's the kind of love and patience Ghanaians have for this NPP government. When you talk his people will come and ask you if Nana Addo works at Ghana Water Company. When you were criticising John Mahama he was a plumber right?" He wrote.

According to A Plus, "Akufo Addo has not done anything better than John Mahama. That is a fact - same old Ghana."

He continued, "But if you like, let's remove Akufo Addo from power today and bring John Mahama back to continue doing the same things Akufo Addo is doing now; or even make Ghana a bit better than what it is today, Occupy Ghana will reorganise. Christians Council will find it's voice again. Peace Council will pontificate about national issues as if Jesus just dropped them in Ghana after a meeting with God."

To Kwame A Plus, Akufo-Addo has only been overhyped.

"John Mahama is the worse president ever." Granted! Apart from speaking English, and fighting anyone who fights corrupt officials in his government, tell me one thing Nana Addo has done better than John Mahama?

Ɛyɛ hype!!!"