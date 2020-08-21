52 minutes ago

Ghanaian comedian and actor Kalybos showers praises on fellow actor Jackie Appiah as she garners 8million Instagram followers and maintain her position as the most followed Ghanaian celebrity on the photo-sharing app.

Jackie Appiah, on Wednesday, hit 8 million Instagram followers and marked the new milestone with a new photo with the caption: “Kisses to 8 Million Amazing Followers.”

Kalybos shared in the celebration with a long post describing her humble nature. He said Jackie isn’t arrogant like others, down to earth and rich but doesn’t brag about it.

He also used the opportunity to ask her for a favour, saying she should give him one of her ‘plenty cars’. It sounds like a joke.

Kalybos shared a photo with Jackie on his Instagram page and accompanied with the caption:

“Congratulations @jackieappiah for your 8MILLION FOLLOWERS. Most Followed Celebrity In Ghana. All hail the Queen @jackieappiah. If you’ve not had the chance to meet her, pray you do so. She’s a sweet person inside out. No “Nnkyirewu” like some others. Very Down to earth and I mean that literally (in terms of height) don’t compare it to this picture cus she was standing on a box ... Jackie Chan, You’re just awesome and Amazing. Knowing her, I go to understand perfectly the meaning of “SILENCE IS GOLDEN”. If you’re to know what she has acquired for herself and her worth, you will ask yourself so why do those who don’t even have 1/100 of what she has make noise all the time of the little they own. Well it’s true of what they say though.... ‘Empty Barrels make ......’ @jackieappiah with all these been said, you have plenty Cars, please give me one.”

Jackie Appiah responded to Kalybos’ sweet words, saying: “Awwwwwww thanks @kalybos1 for these kind words. U should see me smiling.”

Apart from Jackie Appiah, other Ghanaian celebrities with a lot of followers on the social media app are Yvonne Nelson with 6.7m followers, Juliet Ibrahim with 6.2m followers with Sarkodie and John Dumelo having 3.8m and 3.3 million followers respectively.