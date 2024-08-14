1 hour ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has issued a strong warning regarding the misuse or misappropriation of funds from the Daakye Bond.

During a Youth Forum in Ho on Tuesday, Mr Mahama specifically pointed out the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who was the former Education Minister, stating that he has questions to answer about the management of the Daakye Bond.

He claimed that Dr Opoku Prempeh oversaw the allocation of 4 billion cedis from the Daakye Bond while serving as Education Minister.

He criticized the lack of progress on the projects that were supposedly funded by this bond, highlighting that many remain unfinished.

“This person who is the running mate for Dr Bawumia was the Minister of Education and he brought a bond to Parliament called the Daakye Bond. It has led to the collateralization of the GETFund so this year, total receipt from the GETFund should amount to about 7 billion cedis. About 4 billion of that was taken in the Daakye bond by NAPO and his Ministry of Education.

“Tell me what was that money used for? The project that they said they were coming to fast-track and finish is still standing there unfinished so how did they apply that money? And so people have questions to answer,” he said.

Mr Mahama stressed that if he is elected, there will be audits, and those found guilty of misusing or misappropriating public funds would be held accountable.

He added that, the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has his cross to carry, and therefore, his running mate shouldn’t defend him by claiming he is incorruptible.

“He should think about himself, the day of reckoning will come and anybody who has misused the funds of Ghanaians will be held to account,” Mr. Mahama reiterated.