1 hour ago

Avram Ben Moshe, the prominent leader of the Common Sense Family, has found himself embroiled in a contentious dispute with former Date Rush contestant, Efia Dragon.

The controversy erupted after Efia Dragon his ex-partner claimed to be carrying another man's child, leading to him going live on TikTok.

In a recent video shared by YouTuber, Ishotonios Films, it captured Efia Dragon directing pointed questions at Avram Ben Moshe, questioning his motives for pursuing a relationship with her.

Challenging him directly, Efia Dragon asked, "What sets you apart from Satan? Why are you asking me to be with you?"

She refuted the notion that her actions are solely driven by financial gain, emphasizing the hardships she has endured to establish herself and asserting that monetary benefits are not her sole motivation.

“You think lowly of people. Look how you have disgraced me here in this country. My friend shut up. You have badmouthed me in one day after all the toil and struggles I have gone through in life to build myself up,” she stated.

Avram Ben Moshe responded to Efia Dragon's accusations while expressing his disappointment at being criticized despite the challenges he has faced and overcome in his own life.

He shared his frustration, saying, "After all the toil and struggles I have endured to build myself up, you choose to badmouth me in just one day."

Additionally, Avram Ben Moshe stated the negative impact that Efia Dragon's involvement in the Date Rush program has had on him.

He lamented how his teachings have been tarnished and expressed his frustration at being unable to hold elections.

"You have damaged my teachings. I can no longer hold any elections, and my message has been lost," he declared.

He further expressed his anguish, stating that the situation has left him unable to quote from religious texts such as the Bible or the Quran.

Despite the setbacks to his career, he refrained from blaming Efia Dragon directly and advised her to "shut up" in response to her remarks.

In response to Efia Dragon's pregnancy claim, Avram Ben Moshe refuted the statement, asserting that Efia Dragon isn’t his girlfriend.

He provided evidence to support his claim, mentioning that he has rented a three-bedroom house for her and has been financially supporting her and promised to present screenshots of mobile money transactions as further proof of his involvement.

Amidst the ongoing dispute, Avram Ben Moshe issues a warning to Alejandro, another former participant on the Date Rush show, advising him against accepting responsibility for Efia Dragon's alleged pregnancy.

