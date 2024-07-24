3 hours ago

The sister of late President John Evans Atta Mills, Mercy Araba Ahema Quarshie is angry at dismissed deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho.

This was after Mr. Anyidoho is said to have renovated the former President’s grave without the family’s consent.

Speaking at the 12th-anniversary memorial service, Madam Quarshie chided Mr Anyidoho for tampering with Prof Atta Mills’ grave without the family’s consent.

“I want to make it clear to everyone that Koku Anyidoho has stepped on the wrong foot by tampering with our brother’s grave without our knowledge. That is unacceptable and now we are going to deal with him because it is a taboo in our family to do that,” she said on Wednesday.

The late President’s sister emphasised the importance of consulting the family before making any decisions related to the late President’s resting place.

“Whatever that you want to do you have to consult the family, and we have to give you our approval but because you have the money you go and do anything that you want,” she said.

She made the statement after the chaos that rocked the Asomdwee Park on Monday, July 24, when Mr Anyidoho overran his scheduled time, thus, delaying the second memorial service by Atta Mills’ relatives and members of NDC.

Already, the family had accused Mr Anyidoho of bussing some individuals to pose as family members of the late President during his wreath-laying service.

Touching on the matter, Madam Quarshie described them as “fake family members” and insisted that the actual relatives of Prof Mills do not know them.

“People with Koku Anyidoho, pretending to be the real relatives of Atta Mills. That is never true. We don’t know them anywhere. He has schooled them by telling them that the rest of us are paternal brothers and sisters and they are the real family,” she stated.

Madam Quarshie recounted a particularly disturbing incident involving an elderly woman falsely claiming to be Prof Atta Mills’ mother.

“It was so disgusting to find an 80-year-old woman, pouring libation and hitting her thigh saying that she gave birth to Atta Mills. I was wondering if she gave birth as a baby.”