The Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has observed that the Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong has always been verbally attacking him any time the latter gets the opportunity.

He wondered why Mr Bryan Acheampong has been doing that to him.

This was after Bryan Acheampong had told the Minority Members of Parliament who stormed the offices of the National Food Buffer Stock Company and also confronted him over the issues of the picketing food suppliers that storming the office by the lawmakers was not the best option to resolve the issues.

The Minority in Parliament led by their leader Dr Ato Forson stormed the office on Friday, July 7 to demand answers as to why the picketing food suppliers have not been paid their arrears.

The other opposition MPs who accompanied their leader were Juabosso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ellembelle MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Adaklu MP Kwame Agbodza.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers had gone to the office of the National Food Buffer Stock Company where the food suppliers had been sleeping for the past three days to demand the payment of their arrears.

Brayn Acheampong was unhappy with the way and manner his colleague lawmaker had stormed his office.

“You are a former Deputy Finance Minister, what do you know about these payments? What do you know about payments that have been delayed,” an unhappy Bryan told Dr Ato Forson.

In response, Mintah Akandoh told him “You should be the last person to get angry, we are finding a solution.”

Dr Ator Forson also told Bryn Acheamping that “You like attacking me anytime, stop that attitude.”

The picketing food suppliers said that they were owed two years’ arrears.

A spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association Koku Amedume said that this situation is putting pressure on them because they took loans from banks to enable them to meet the supply needs of the Buffer Stock.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight Show with Alfred Ocansey on TV3 Tuesday, July 4, Amedume indicated that the suppliers who spent the night at the premises of the NAFCO as part of the demonstration are more comfortable sleeping at the premises of NAFCO than sleeping in their homes because of the pressure on them.

He also said they are worried about the interest being accrued on the loans they took because of the nonpayment by NAFCO.

“The pressure on us at home is massive. Most of these people go to contract loans from banks with huge interests with the sole aim of supporting their business and engaging in this supply business.

“Buffer stock had taken supplies from them for two years, for two years we have not been paid,” he said.