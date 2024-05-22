15 minutes ago

Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has cautioned North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, over claims the minister's company, Rock City, was unduly profiting from the sale of some state-owned hotels.

Ablakwa and Acheampong had exchanges on Accra-based Joy FM's Super Morning Show on May 21, 2024, with Ablakwa arguing the merits of his publications into the SNNIT-Rock City hotel acquisition saga.

While insisting that Acheampong's involvement with Rock City as owner meant that conflict of interest could have played out, Ablakwa cited a similar case in 2012 where he and another challenged the acquisition of a government bungalow by the late Jake Obetsebi Lamptey, a one-time information minister.

Ablakwa alluded to the fact that the Supreme Court at the time lauded him and Edward Omane Boamah for bringing the case before them.

Ablakwa and Omane Boamah lost the case.

Bryan Acheampong weighed in on Ablakwa's point to drive home his position that the MP's actions amounted to tarnishing his image over incorrect information.

"I agree with you, except to say that even though the Supreme Court commended the action that you had taken, you lost the case at the Supreme Court, you always leave that out in your conclusion.

"What you had succeeded in doing is that you had tarnished Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey's image. Throughout the process, you spoke on the matter, you tarnished his image and even now, you are speaking about it...

"You failed to add that you lost the case in the Supreme Court and you tarnished the man's image, you went on and on and on and destroyed the man and in the end, the law backed him," Acheampong added.

He stressed that as a colleague MP, Ablakwa could have reached out instead: "This is what I am trying to tell you. Sometimes you need to consult, and get the facts and you would not destroy people.

"It is not easy trying to repair an image that you have destroyed with facts that are not true. That is why I asked you that if you had spoken with me, you wouldn't have gone this far to the extent that you want to damage my reputation and that of Rock City," he added.

Source: Ghanaweb