2 hours ago

Entertainment pundit, Kwesi Ernest, has asked the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor- Botchwey, to render an apology to John Dumelo, an aspiring MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

This follows her jab where she said Parliament is for serious-minded people during a recent rally by the New Patriotic Party in the constituency.

Addressing the audience, the minister urged the electorate to vote for incumbent Lydia Alhassan and not Mr Dumelo if they want to witness development in the area.

It is a serious place not for people who are popular through movies and films… No no no…We shouldn’t give them that chance.. it’s a serious place… the laws of our country are enacted in parliament.