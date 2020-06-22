You must apologise to President Akufo-Addo – Musician tells Sarkodie

1 hour ago

Rapper Asem is of the view that Sarkodie’s latest song that preaches about slavery and racism which featured colleague musician M.anifest, doesn’t sound well to the ears.

According to him, Sarkodie’s Brown Paper Bag song, which has since garnered over 200k views on streaming platform YouTube, disrespects President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo per the artwork he made for it. Sarkodie’s artwork for Brown Paper Bag song

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a very distinguished gentleman who exemplified himself as true statesman and diplomat before he became President. How dare you?

Small boys talking to the President like he’s their mate. Sek of the yawa music you dey make? Or your f**lish fans? ASEM.

That artwork is very disrespectful and he must retract and apologise. On top of that too the song be yawa. Even if the song was well written and profound it will still be disrespectful but it’s wack [SIC].