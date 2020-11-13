3 hours ago

Founder and General Overseer of the Perez Chapel Bishop Charles Agyinasare has said the late former President Jerry John Rawlings served the nation well.



In a short message on his official Facebook wall, the man of God said the late Rawlings served his generation well.

Former President John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mr Rawlings had been on admission at Korle Bu for about a week for an undisclosed ailment.

Tributes from politicians, men of God, and celebrities have poured in for the late former head of state.

Bishop Agyinasare in his short message said:” Fare thee well our former President Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings. You served your generation.”