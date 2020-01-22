2 hours ago

Versatile Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat artiste, Kuami Eugene, has reiterated that to be a good musician, one must be daring.

In an interview with host, Rev. Erskine on YFM’s Myd-Morning Show, he stated that he has heard people say that he is changing his musical vibe, starting from his recent hit ‘Obiaato’ and now with his new song ‘Turn up’ but he is still Kuami Eugene only that he is stepping more out of his comfort zone.

The rockstar, clearing assertions that he is changing his style, said, ‘’As a musician, you should be daring and you need to step out of your comfort zone’’. He continued that trends change, just like the indigenous style of highlife music has now been updated with a touch of afrobeat, thus, he is only doing his style with a touch of the new trend.

Kuami Eugene is currently promoting his latest jam ‘Turn up’ which is now available on all streaming and download platforms.