Controversy is brewing as comedian Funny Face has slammed colleagues Bismark The Joke, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Kalybos for allegedly spreading falsehood about him.

In a viral video, Funny Face angrily called out the trio and accused them of betraying him.

“Funny Face you’ve been destroyed for too long come out, Lil Win, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, what have I done to you?” he asked in the video.

Expressing his shock over the betrayal of his friends, Funny Face revealed that Kalybos even begged to have his girl, so he had to allow him to sleep with his girl for the sake of friendship.

“You Kalybos, stupid n*gga like you. You are so envious of everything that you even wanted a girl I slept with and begged me for her. Foolish man, I gave her to you because the girl too I have seen that she’s a fool, so I make you fire, how many n*ggas go fit do this? You and Lil Win” he said.

The Kasoa Trotro actor continued that “Lil Win I have forgiven you but you continue doing it, don’t try, your secrets that I have to release, you guys will be fed up” and dared his colleagues to say a word and he will expose the skeletons in their closets"

According to Funny Face, his instincts have convinced him to come out and speak about these things before he dies.

