States should be incurred (i.e. services acquired) using your chronilogical age of enrollment and you will ahead of the cancellation big date of the benefit.
Please note: The brand new $550 carryover provision into the medical spending account cannot pertain so you can retirees and group who've terminated a job.
Yearly Log off
Teams in several-day positions would-be taken care of accumulated yearly exit from the price out of pay ultimately during cancellation. Personnel leased to the or just after July step 1, 1998, are not purchased one yearly leave in excess of the applicable limitation. Annual leave in excess of the cap is actually transformed into sick get-off. The latest annual hop out payment might be canned since the an alternate percentage after the last regular twelve-few days commission.
FCPS teams just who transfer, no break-in provider, to the Fairfax County Authorities (FCG), can get demand for yearly get off transported in the place of commission. The new FCPS Workplace of Payroll Government need have the ask for import off built-up annual log off on paper throughout the staff (or title loans online Michigan FCG company associate) in a single few days off termination. The choice of percentage otherwise import of gathered get-off are an effective one-day irrevocable election.
Bare Sick Hop out
When you find yourself totally vested to have old-age, definition you have at the very least five years off paid services below possibly FCERS or the ERFC history bundle (members hired just before 7/1/2001), the amassed empty sick exit might possibly be instantly turned into old age service borrowing at the time of your FCPS employment termination except if you suggest otherwise before your departure. Should you want to transfer your own unused ill exit in lieu of having they converted into advancing years solution borrowing from the bank, you must over and you may get back Demand to help you Import Bare Sick Hop out Mode (FS 73-06) to be effective out-of Payroll Administration no later on than simply your own active cancellation go out. The form is available at the:
Staff protected to possess old age according to the ERFC 2001 package (members leased to your otherwise after eight/1/2001) - is actually ineligible to transform built-up unused sick get-off for the retirement service borrowing from the bank. In the event the collected unused sick hop out isn’t transferred to other Virginia college or university office or perhaps to this new Fairfax Condition Regulators, it would be sacrificed. For individuals who go back to productive FCPS a career in one single 12 months out of cancellation, and you didn't previously request an unwell log off balance import, their past unwell exit harmony might possibly be reinstated.
This post is maybe not designed for group that are retiring out of FCPS. If you find yourself retiring out of FCPS, please relate to the newest Retiree Advantages Guide towards the Retiree Positives E-books webpages getting information regarding the continuation off advantages at time of old-age.
Staff who will be incapable of performs because of disability is encouraged in order to quickly contact the new old-age office of the program in which he's performing to decide eligibility to apply for impairment old-age.
VRS/ERFC Advancing years Package Members
Full-big date, monthly paid off informative, administrative, and you will operational workers are protected by the fresh Virginia Retirement System (VRS) And also the Informative Employees' Secondary Senior years Program off Fairfax County (ERFC).
Old age Contributions: If you're terminating work versus retiring, ERFC tend to post an electronic break up page to your ERFCDirect account with advice regarding your later years membership possibilities; participants are certain to get a message notice if page can be acquired.
When you have perhaps not already done this, it is vital that you register for ERFCDirect so that you can access their digital page in case it is delivered. Go to the ERFCDirect homepage at the and then click “First-Time User? Check in Now” in order to make your bank account utilizing your private email. When you have already built a keen ERFCDirect membership making use of your FCPS current email address, be sure that you get on your bank account and alter the ERFCDirect current email address with the individual current email address. (Note that you can't supply ERFCDirect if you are using VPN.) A long list of old age membership choice will come in Part 8 of appropriate ERFC Associate Guide at More information on their VRS retirement account solutions will come in Section nine of your relevant VRS Manual to have Professionals (Bundle step 1 and you can Package dos) and Section cuatro (Crossbreed Bundle) in the You'll be able to get in touch with VRS physically at step one-888-827-3847.
