4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has described the late Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntumba Bore-Essah Jakpa I as a great leader who he will remember for his role in resolving the Dagbon Chieftaincy dispute.

Yagbonwura Tuntunba Jakpa I died on February 5, 2023, at the age of 90.

In accordance with Gonja traditions, he was buried at the Royal Cemetery at Mankuma in the Bole District.

Speaking at the Jakpa Palace to commemorate the late Overlord’s 7th day Adua, President Akufo Addo, who led the government delegation to the funeral, described the late Yagbonwura as a great ruler.

“He was a great chief not just because he occupied one of the great stools enskinned in our country but by virtue of his own comportment and conduct as a chief. There are two things that always come to my mind when I think of him. One is his role as one of the eminent chiefs in the resolution of the crisis in Dagbon.”

Former President Mahama was a guest at the 3rd-day funeral rites at the Jakpa Palace on 10th February.

The 7th-day funeral rites paves way for other rituals that will lead to the installation of the next Yagbonwura.

The Savannah regional minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril assured that the next Yagbonwura will be installed without any hitches as he was known by all even before the demise of Boressah.

Other guests at the ceremony on Sunday were members of Parliament, former government appointees, members of the diplomatic community, and Paramount Chiefs among others.

Source: citifmonline