The Member of Parliament North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commiserated with the family of the late former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor.

News of madam Attivor's death came to light yesterday, and Mr. Ablakwa in a Twitter post commended her "hard work" and "infectious zeal", noting they are what led to the building of Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

“You were passionate about national transformation and contributed your quota with hard work and infectious zeal, as epitomized by Ghana’s multiple-award-winning Terminal 3.”

He further noted that “her dedication to the NDC and the Volta Region was most remarkable.”

Madam Attivor passed on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after battling a protracted ailment.

She was 65 years old.