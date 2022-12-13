39 minutes ago

The NPP government and Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta have come under fire from the Ghanaian televangelist Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro over their decision to stop collecting road tolls.

Hon. Amoako-Atta and his accomplices would never escape punishment for causing the state financial loss, according to the head pastor and founder of Alabaster International Ministries.

The dynamic and prolific preacher strongly asserted during his sermon at his church (Alabaster House Chapel) on Sunday that the current generation would take the situation into their own hands and see to it that Amoako-Atta is put behind bars for his careless and irresponsible decision to end road tolls collection in the country.

Prophet Dr. Oduro, who preaches the Bible with authority, also criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, claiming some of his leadership actions, such as burning heavy machinery like excavators, were incorrect. He claimed that the President's and some of his appointees' mindsets continue to plunge the country far below the surface.

"I've sat down to analyze opportunities that came to us and we wasted it... The opportunities that God has given this nation is overwhelming, gold, bauxite, diamonds, timber, we have all kinds of woods, yet we are suffering.

"Let me tell you some of the wastes of this nation; the re-opening of the tollbooths, for 1 solid year, tracks from Burkina Faso, Togo, other places driving on our streets for free, what a waste!

"And then another decision; we arrest people during galamsey and we pour petrol on their excavators and burn them, you don't even have graders to grade roads, wise thing is to take the excavators, sell them and use the money to buy a grader or payloader and use it to work, there're many Assemblies who don't have the excavators, give it to them; to burn an excavator and you have bad roads? what a waste!

"I'm telling this government and the opposition, both of you; this generation will chase you, I'm standing on this alter and you are all witnesses, one day, a people will come and bring this Roads Minister and all his accomplices to jail, you'll say I told you; there's a heartless generation, you may be an oldman dying but they'll bundle you and throw you into jail for causing financial loss to the state," the outspoken preacher said in a live video monitored by Ghanaguardian.com.

Prophet Dr. Oduro, therefore, pleaded with the President to assist his cabinet in making the most of the time and the season, as in his opinion, they [Akufo-Addo and his ministers] would never be able to recapture the chance they currently have.