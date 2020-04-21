1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has ‘prophesied’ that the founder and leader of God’s Way International, Bishop Daniel Obinim will walk on the street naked before he dies.

The maverick lawmaker stated that this could only be foiled if Obinim comes out to confess all his sins to the world.

Also, he has to make it known to the world that he's fake and not from God as he's always projected.

Kennedy Agyapong was speaking on Net TV's 'The Seat' show last Monday.

There has been a rife between the duo recently which has equally attracted social media attention.