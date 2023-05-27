6 hours ago

The Dufia (chief) of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V, has responded to 'Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region' statement made by the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

A statement issued on May 26, 2023, by the Dufia indicated that the traditional authorities of Nogokpo, a community in the Volta Region, are looking into the comment made by Agyinasare which has gone viral.

It added that they will make public the actions they will take on the matter.

“It has come to the notice of Torghui Saba V. Dufia of Nogokpo about the current happenings on social media about Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

“We wish to let Ghanaians and the world know that we are deliberating on the issue and you shall hear from us in due course,” parts of the statement read.

An official from the palace of Torgbui Saba V, who spoke to GhanaWeb, confirmed the authenticity of the statement.

He added that the traditional authorities of Nogokpo as part of the actions they will take on the comment made by Agyinasare will petition state authorities including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“We to petition the regional minister, minister for chieftaincy and religious affairs and the president,” he said.

What Agyinasare said?

The Archbishop on the third day of the Supernatural Summit held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces where he cited several examples to support his teaching.

In the course of his preaching, Agyinasare recounted an incident where his team received spiritual attacks for hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.

“During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.

“We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” he recounted.

View the statement issued by Torgbui Saba V plus a video of Agyinasare’s marks below: