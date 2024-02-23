1 hour ago

Independent parliamentary aspirant for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has criticised the two leading political parties – the opposition National Democratic Congress and the ruling New Patriotic Party - for suspending some members who have publicly endorsed his campaign.

According to A Plus, he has relations with and acquaintances with several electorates who would not back down from supporting his bid no matter what.

He accused the two parties of victimising ordinary party members, while there is evidence that senior members of the two parties openly endorse family members and cronies across the board without attracting any sanctions.

"Atto Benya, the NPP Gomoa Central Constituency organiser, is my brother. He will campaign for me! If you don't understand, go and hug a transformer! Stephen, the NPP assistant secretary, is my cousin. He will campaign for me.

"Carlos, the NDC Gomoa Central communications director, is my brother. He will campaign for me. The NPP chairman's house is opposite my mother's house; we have been family since I was born. He will campaign for me. Prince, Ghulam, etc, are all my small brothers. They will ensure that I win!

"Does Abu Jinapor campaign against John Jinapor? Have you sacked them from NDC and NPP? Does Bawumia campaign against his brother-in-law, who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Adentan constituency?

"Big men in NDC and NPP are friends and family, but the ordinary ones should be enemies. Continue sacking people who support me. By June, you won't have even ten members in Gomoa Central," he wrote in a Facebook post.

A Plus, a popular musician and activist, recently activated his campaign for the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The opposition NDC recently suspended seven ward coordinators for supporting A Plus. This was after the coordinators demanded the replacement of the party's Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Kwame Dean Yawson.

According to them, the candidate falls short when it comes to a popularity contest with A Plus and is thus likely to lose the contest.