43 minutes ago

"You may want to pass by a betting centre in the sprawling communities one of these days. And if you have followed the activities of internet fraudsters and some armed robbers who are arrested of late, you will be worried about the ages of the perpetrators." That was a note from Manasseh Azure Awuni to Gabby Asare Otchere -Darko.

The ACE Journalist sent the message in reaction to a Facebook post by the New Patriotic Party leading member as regards the alleged ritual murder of the ten year old whose sad demise occurred last week.

Many, in reacting to the situation, blamed what they termed as the country's dwindling moral fibre, and the youth's insatiable desire for money and material things. Prof. Kwaku Asare, for instance, indicated that it is a proof of Ghana’s celebration of people for their unexplained wealth and the fact that people who earn honest living in Ghana are now not celebrated as much.

But reacting to that school of thought, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko indicated that the act of just two teenagers cannot be generalized to mean that the moral fibre of society is now decayed and that only money is glorified.

He said “Ghanaian adolescents have not all of sudden started committing heinous crimes in search of quick cash. Let’s not use one isolated incident to suggest a phenomenon”.

Read Gabby's statement below;

There are over 5 million teenagers in Ghana. Two among the lot are accused of committing the shocking and abominable murder of a boy for alleged ritual purposes. However, we should go slow on suggesting that this somehow represents a horribly new phenomenon of moral decadence to do with some premature pursuit of greed that has suddenly gripped our society, destroying the innocence of our teenagers. Ghanaian adolescents have not all of sudden started committing heinous crimes in search of quick cash. Let’s not use one isolated incident to suggest a phenomenon. My sympathies to the parents and loved ones of the victim. May his young soul Rest In Peace.

However, the Investigative Journalist, in response, indicated that "greed and the get-rich-quick are the attitudes sinking this nation".

He added that such attitudes, by the adults in the society, in politics and other circles, are what is influencing the negative actions of the youth.

Below is Manasseh's response to Gabby;

You may want to pass by a betting centre in the sprawling communities one of these days. And if you have followed the activities of internet fraudsters and some armed robbers who are arrested of late, you will be worried about the ages of the perpetrators. That aside, there is no denying the fact that greed and get-rich-quick are the attitudes sinking this nation. Even if the main perpetrators aren't children, they provide disturbing lessons to the children and youth who watch. Wealth, irrespective of its source, is the ultimate decider in politics, religion and almost every sphere of our nation's life. It's a serious issue we should not downplay, sir.