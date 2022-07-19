2 hours ago

Diminutive actor, Don Little, has stated that former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa will find herself wanting if Kennedy Ohene Agyapong succeeds in his bid to become president of Ghana.

According to Don Little, Agradaa will bear the brunt of the Assin Central MP if he eventually achieves his aim of becoming the President of Ghana.

“She knows what she has before making such a statement but she should know that she is in trouble if he (Kennedy Agyapong) becomes president,” Don Little said on Oman Channel.

Don Little's statement comes on the back of Agradaa’s recent caution issued to the camp of the presidential hopeful.

The former fetish priestess after casting several innuendos perceived to be directed at the MP issued a disclaimer saying she never referred to Kennedy Agyepong when she accused a certain ”honourable” of disrespecting her.

According to Agradaa, she is willing to go all out to respond in equal measure to anyone who dares to throw shots at her.

Kennedy Agyapong about a year ago accused a then-fetish priestess Nana Agradaa of engaging in fraud.

The MP he had in his possession media files on Agradaa confessing her own sins when she visited him in his house.

Agyapong had vowed to expose Agradaa for allegedly duping dozens of Ghanaians under the guise of money doubling.