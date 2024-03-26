1 hour ago

Omanhene of the Suma Traditional Council in the Bono Region, Odeneho Afram Brempong III has entreated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent to the Anti-LGBT+ Bill or face the wrath of the community.

Expressing his discontent with the president's reluctance to sign the bill into law, Odeneho Afram Brempong III threatened to take drastic actions against those engaging in LGBT+ activities if the bill is not ratified.

He emphasized that the Suma community stands ready to confront the president if necessary.

Speaking to the media on March 25, 2024, Odeneho Afram Brempong III stated, “We have heard that Parliament has passed the LGBT+ Bill and the president is saying he won't even touch the bill, let alone assent to it.

“If the president doesn't sign the Anti-LGBT+ Bill, the Suma community has him to contend with. Because in 2021, we called all MPs here to commend them for having such a foresight to make laws against the activities of LGBT+.

“If he signs and he doesn't agree, he can take it to court and we will also challenge it.

“So, for him refusing to sign, he is worrying us and making us scared because of his past comment that it is bound to happen,” he said.

Drawing upon historical methods of punishment, the Omanhene highlighted the community's readiness to implement traditional measures against individuals involved in LGBT+ activities should the president fail to give his assent.

"In the olden days, we had ways of punishing people engaging in the act of LGBT+. If there are no laws at the moment, we will be using the olden systems, if you are caught, we will lash you first, then we ban you from the community,” he added.

The anti-LGBT+ Bill, as passed by Parliament, proscribes LGBT activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.

Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors bearing a three to five-year jail term.

President Akufo-Addo has suspended his decision on whether or not to sign the Bill into law, citing a challenge to its constitutionality in the Supreme Court.

Even if he decides against it, MPs can, by a two-thirds majority, veto the president's decision and make the provisions of the Bill enforceable.

Credit: Ghanaweb