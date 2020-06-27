1 hour ago

Maverick political activist and anti-corruption campaiger, Kwame A Plus has slammed Ghanaian “criminals” who are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to amass wealth for themselves.

In a post on his Facebook page, A Plus took a swipe at the officials who distributed the government's hot meals during the two-week partial lockdown, saying they will soon see their stupid faces on TV screens.

“You distributed 400,000 plates of food a day for 2 weeks. You'll see your stupid face on TV soon. Crimals.”, his post read.

The comment comes after investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, hinted of releasing “two investigations on how the bad guys are taking advantage of COVID-19 to commit crimes”.

The exposé is expected to bring to light the corrupt dealings regarding the pandemic and how certain individuals are making money off the virus.

Anas said the piece would be shown on BBC Africa Eye and across all major television stations in Ghana on Monday, June 29, 2020.

“Are you ready? It’s coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana.”, he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the BBC Africa Eye, has since released a video teaser of the documentary, saying it is a joint operation between the media outlet and Anas.