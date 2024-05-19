9 hours ago

Young Apostles recorded a 2-1 victory over Baffour Soccer Academy to keep the pressure on leaders Techiman Liberty Youth in Zone One B of the Access Bank Division One League.

Hussein Issah and Gabriel Asampana scored for Young Apostles in the 5th and 40th minutes before Christopher Kumi Kyeremeh netted a consolation for the visitors inside 74th minutes.

Still in the Zone, Steadfast FC recorded a vital away win over Tamale City in a 7-goal thriller at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex to keep their survival hopes alive.

The derby lived up to the billing as both sides showed hunger and desire in search of the three points. Adaawen Afaaro opened the scoring in the 4th minute for Tamale City.

Star man Yaaro Isaac responded with two incredible goals in the 14th and 25th minutes to put Tamale City in the driving seat but 12 minutes later, Jabila Abdul Karim made it 2-2 before the halftime whistle.

Back from the break, Abdul Mumin Amadou added the third goal for Steadfast FC in the 70th minute with Sulemana Salifu scoring the fourth goal inside 77th minutes.

The hosts pulled one back through Isaac Yaaro in the 86th minute to make it 4-3-4 in favor of Steadfast FC who have struggled all season.

Techiman Heroes are six points clear on top of the table in Zone 1A after recording a 2-0 victory over Victory Club Warriors at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Heroes have been absolutely incredible in the ongoihg second tier League having won their last 4 League games.

Moro Kalabada Zackari drew the first blood for Techiman Heroes in the 11th minute before Nicholas Martin doubled the lead 5 minutes before full time.

Techiman Heroes FC have 50 points - 6 points clear at the top of the table in Zone One A.

Here are the results in Zone One:

Credit: GFA COMMUNICATIONS