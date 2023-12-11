2 hours ago

Yakubu Ibrahim Adams scored in the second half to give Techiman Heroes a 1-0 win over Tamale City at Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Ibrahim's goal came in the 53rd minute after getting on the end of a brilliant pass to fire home.

Elsewhere, Wa Suntaa came out victorious against Northern City with Salifu Abdulah scoring the only goal of the game in the 44th minute.

Meanwhile, Young Apostles scored two second half goals to beat Berekum City 2-0 at home. Hussein Issah opened the scoring in the 53rd minute before Kassim Sule doubled the lead in the 73rd minute. Young Apostles player, Kassim Sule was named the best player of the match.

Here are the results in Zone One: