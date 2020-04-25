1 hour ago

A young father who died of coronavirus Wednesday left a heartbreaking letter for his wife and two children in which he told them they had given him the 'best life I could have ever asked for'.

Jon Coelho, 32, died in hospital in Danbury, Connecticut, on April 22 after almost a month of trying to fight off the deadly virus and spending 20 days on a ventilator.

His wife Katie, 33, rushed to be at his side but was too late.

Gathering his belongings, she looked through his phone hoping to find more pictures of their children - Braedyn, who is two and has cerebral palsy, and ten-month-old Penelope - and found a loving note from the doting husband and father.