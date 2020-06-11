1 hour ago

Youngster Jeremie Frimpong has set his sight on winning more trophies with Celtic following the awarding of the Young Player of the Year accolade.

As the Nine-In-a-row Scottish Champions prepare to return to Lennoxtown ahead of the August restart, Frimpong is ecstatic at the prospect of a return to playing and winning trophies.

This season, Celtic will go for the greatest domestic success – winning ten Scottish titles in a row, bettering Jock Stein’s record of nine set in 1974.

As reported by The Scottish Sun, Frimpong has declared that he plays football to win trophies meaning that he is in the perfect place due to Celtic’s recent success.

“I had so many highlights this season, but winning the league is the best.

“It’s unreal to do that in my first year at Celtic and hopefully there are many more to come.

“I just want to win as many trophies as possible. I play football to do that.

“It’s my first season at Celtic and to get Young Player of the Year was amazing. It feels unreal.

“I want to thank all the fans who voted and all my team-mates, too.

“They all stood by me and supported me this season. I really appreciate that.

“It’s a big honour for me and my family.”

Training will begin on Thursday and Frimpong is confident that the club are doing all they can to secure the health and safety of the players ahead of their return to training.

“It’s going to be a really safe environment for the players at the training ground. The club have put everything in place for the testing and I can’t wait to get back out there.

“I love football. I’ve missed the game and I just want to get back to it.

The Dutch youngster signed from Manchester City last summer as a development prospect; however after an injury to Hatem Abd Elhamed, Frimpong quickly established himself as a first team regular.

The 19-year-old beat club top-scorer Odsonne Edouard, Mikey Johnston and fellow defender Kris Ajer to win the fan voted accolade.

Frimpong has been a revelation since his move and despite a sending off in the Betfred Cup, the right-back has been an incredible signing by Neil Lennon.