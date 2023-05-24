3 hours ago

A young farmer at Kentey in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region has been caught allegedly having sex with a female goat.

The 23-year-old, Kwaku Atta, according to the Nkwanta South Divisional Police Command, was suspected by the owners of the goat who reported their suspicions to the police on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

They believed someone had been having sex with their animal and this was confirmed during one of the suspect’s adventures.

According to an Adomnews report, Kwaku was frequently having sex with some of the goats of these owners and one of them had to be poisoned to death by its owners for fear that it will spread bad omen.

The report further noted that the suspect’s arrest led to the departure of his pregnant wife from their matrimonial home.

The suspect’s mother, Ndebechie Atta also admitted that her son, Kwaku was once caught in the act but insisted that he was falsely accused since there was no evidence to prove the act.

The police say the suspect will be charged with unnatural carnal knowledge.

The suspect however has been granted bail to allow further investigations into the matter.