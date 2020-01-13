1 hour ago

A young man, identified as Joseph Ademi, aka, Togoo, 33, was found dead on an electricity pole opposite Top Man Wood shop at Kpando in the Volta Region.

Mr Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), ECG, who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the unfortunate incident occurred at 0639 hours on January 12, 2020.

He said the deceased who worked for a private contractor was found hanging on the LV lines by some residents in the area who reported the issue to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) office at Kpando.

Mr Antwi said further investigations conducted by ECG officials at the Kpando District Office revealed that the deceased climbed the pole to replace streetlights without any authorisation from the District office, isolation request and proper safety apparels.

He said the deceased had his climbing shoes and belt seized by staff of the Kpando District Office late last year for unlawful entry into the Company's network.

Mr Antwi said the case was reported to the police for further investigations, while the corpse was sent to the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital morgue in Kpando.

He appealed to the public to desist from unlawful entry into ECG networks.