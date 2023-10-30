54 minutes ago

A young man believed to be in his twenties and identified as Tondow Bismark has been shot dead by some suspected armed robbers on the Wungu-Walewale stretch in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at midnight when the young man was traveling from Wungu to Tinguri.

Some people who were working at the ongoing construction of the Ghana National Fire Service Training School on that stretch of the road said it was around midnight when they heard some noise at the scene but mistook it to be bush hunters who always moved around the construction site during the night to kill animals.

The suspected armed robbers bolted with his motorbike leaving him lifeless after he was shot in his upper left arm close to his chest.

However, some early morning road users saw his lifeless body and reported it to the police who quickly rushed to the scene and conveyed his body remains.

The case was also reported to the Paramount Chief for the Wungu Traditional Area, Naazori Saaka Sulemana before his remains were taken to the hospital.

The deceased was identified by a family member who worked in Wungu as a tractor operator.

His body remains were conveyed to the Walewale government hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The police have also begun an investigation into the case.

Source: Ghanaweb