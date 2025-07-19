42 minutes ago

At a time when national security is increasingly threatened by illegal mining, corruption, and indiscipline, the story of Lance Corporal Solomon Asare Teye-Tsu stands out as a powerful symbol of integrity, sacrifice, and the far-reaching impact of selfless acts.

The young soldier, who until recently was a Private in the Ghana Army, was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal after refusing a bribe from illegal miners while stationed at the Bibiani Gold Mines in the Western North Region.

His uncommon courage and patriotism have since earned him national recognition, including a Gh¢10,000 cash reward from the Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, and an opportunity to serve with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

But the story of Solomon Teye-Tsu is not just about a singular act of courage.

It is also a story of reciprocity, personal connections, and how small, seemingly unrelated actions can ripple into transformative change.

The Man Behind the Uniform

Solomon’s roots trace back to the Odumase Presby Junior High School— a modest but transformed educational institution, thanks to a 2009 corporate social responsibility initiative by Zain Ghana.

His transfer to the school at the time positioned him within an environment that nurtured his early values.

Years later, in December 2022, Solomon would again step forward quietly, this time not as a soldier, but as a passionate photographer.

Though not officially hired, he attended a wedding ceremony of a fellow member from the Kloma Gbi Network and, without being prompted, used his professional camera to capture moments the official photographer failed to deliver.

That gesture, then seemingly insignificant, built a bond between Solomon and the author of the viral story that would later catalyze his rise within the military ranks.

Though the photographer never received the promised token for his unsolicited service, his professionalism and humility left a lasting impression.

Eventually, Solomon confided in the author about his desire to join the Ghana Armed Forces. With encouragement and a few words of support, he succeeded.

When he passed out as a soldier, he shared the news and his graduation photos with pride, grateful for the mentorship he had received.

The Bribe Rejected—and the Rewards That Follow

A month ago, Solomon’s name hit the headlines for a very different reason.

While on duty at the Bibiani Gold Mines, he was approached by a group of illegal miners who attempted to bribe him.

He rejected the offer outright and reported the incident. The news spread like wildfire across both mainstream and social media after it was shared with key journalists.

The Ghana Armed Forces, led by Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General William Agyapong, organized an all-ranks durbar at Burma Camp in Solomon’s honour.

In a rare gesture of recognition, the CDS announced his promotion to Lance Corporal and presented him with a citation for his integrity and service to the nation.

The honours didn’t stop there. On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, during another durbar held for Garrison 1 & 5 officers, Dr. Omane Boamah singled out Lance Corporal Teye-Tsu as a symbol in the relentless fight against illegal mining.

He lauded him publicly and donated GH¢10,000 as a personal incentive to further encourage honesty and professionalism among the ranks.