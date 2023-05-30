1 hour ago

Eric Alagidede, former communications director of Karela United and current Chief Executive of Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club, has expressed his belief that Ghana's two biggest clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, have lost their appeal for young players.

The clubs have had a disappointing season, with their league title hopes dashed and early exits from the FA Cup, which serves as a pathway to the CAF Confederation Cup.

During an interview with Radio Gold Talk Sports, Alagidede shared his perspective, shedding light on the aspirations of Ghanaian players. He stated, "If you speak to 50 Ghanaian players and ask them why they play football, 50 of them will tell you they want to travel abroad and play for any of the clubs in Europe." He further added, "Every Ghanaian player's dream is to play abroad."

Alagidede emphasized that players at all levels, ranging from the U-12 leagues to the premier league, have set their sights on playing abroad. According to him, the allure of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, as traditional powerhouses, has diminished in terms of being perceived as the pathway to achieving their dreams.

He commented, "Hearts and Kotoko are not the conduits to travel abroad now if you look at their dynamics and their system."

While Alagidede's remarks may not be well-received by supporters of the two clubs, he believes it is crucial to acknowledge the evolving landscape and aspirations of young players in Ghana. The desire to secure a move abroad and play for European clubs has become a prevalent ambition among Ghanaian players.

The observations made by Alagidede reflect the shifting aspirations and dreams of young footballers in Ghana, highlighting the need for clubs to adapt and provide opportunities that align with these changing goals.