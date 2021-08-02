1 hour ago

Ghanaian youngster, Jerome Osei Opoku has marked his Vejle Boldklub during their league game over the weekend.

Opoku joined the Danish club last month from English side Fulham Football Club ahead of the 2021/22 season, as he fights for more playing time.

The 22-year-old was paired in the heart pf defence with Denis Kolinger, as Vejle Boldklub hosted Brøndy IF in their third league game of the new season.

The youngster, despite conceding two goals, put up a great show in the game and was arguably one of the best performers for Carit Falch’s side on the day.

Opoku lasted the entire game as Vejle picked up their first point of the 2021/22 Superligaen season.