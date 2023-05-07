33 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dickson Adomako Kissi, has criticised the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for his pronouncement on the acceptance of LGBTQI+ activities in Ghana.

According to the MP, Alban Bagbin can have his views on LGBTQI+ but his public utterance on it should be guided because of the position he holds.

Speaking in a GTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Adomako Kissi added that the speaker’s utterance, if care is not taken, will jeopardise the government’s revenue mobilising efforts.

He explained the issue of LGBTQI is becoming more of a "turf war" which might seriously affect Ghana’s economy if care is not taken.

“I worry because this LGBT thing is almost going to be more of a proxy-type turf war… In the sense that it is not about LGBTQ or whatever it is but the fight for independence, liberty and rightly so in another context the liberty of those who are downtrodden.

“I worry because of the economic ties associated with either being for it (LGBT) or not and that is where I think that from a political-economic standpoint, we need to be very careful how to approach this,” he said.

“… it is very important that the speaker of parliament be mindful that when he goes out of the country and he talks on behalf of Ghana, it is no longer an individual talking but that position he holds. In that sense, I would plead with him… to carry out the same conversation with different wording.

“He has to be mindful of the economic nature or association with this new demand… even if the speaker personally has a stance when he is outside the shore of Ghana, his linguae should be guided by a team of people who give him the appropriate wording to use. His oration can shut down a lot of possible funding,” he reiterated.

Background:

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, during his recent trip to the UK, said that Africa is not deterred by the veiled threats of withdrawal of investments and international aid and other stringent economic measures that have attended the continent’s effort at protecting its culture, values, and societal norms and to safeguard the future of its youth.

Speaking at a meeting with the members of the British House of Lords and the House of Commons at Westminster in London, Bagbin said: “Threats are not the way to go. If your neighbour or partner has a problem, you help him to solve it. Boycotts and threats do not solve problems: engagement and understanding do”.

The speaker also told the members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons that there is nothing wrong with the anti-LGBTQI+ bill the Parliament of Ghana is considering.

He added that Ghana needs laws on LGBTQI+ activities and parliament will ensure that these laws are enacted.

“There is nothing untoward; nothing wrong with the efforts by Ghana’s Parliament to legislate on the promotion of human sexual rights and family values in Ghana, using our constitution as a compass,” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb