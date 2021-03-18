2 hours ago

Ghanaian publishers, Badu Nkansah Limited and Golden Publications have come under intense criticisms after publishing textbooks containing offensive contents against the Ewe ethnic group in Ghana and the country's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

After the textbooks were exposed, there have been numerous calls on the publishers to render an unqualified apology to Ghanaians.

The publisher, Badu Nkansah Limited has apologized for their "offensive description" of Ewes in the publication saying “we sincerely regret this which won’t happen again”.

Their statement read; “Unfortunately, while undergoing the review, a limited quantity of the unpublished draft found its way into the market. We have seen certain snapshots on social media which has generated justified public uproar due to their offensive tone.

“Though it is not a deliberate attempt to berate such a huge section of our society, we wish to unreservedly apologize for the slip. Our brand stands for national unity, and we currently employ workers who originate from all parts of the country.”

“Once again, ours is a brand that values National unity. We apologize to all those affected and we apologize to all Ghanaians that such thing will never happen again.”

But Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs is not satisfied with the apology.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Allotey Jacobs said; "They have apologized but their apology is not enough."

He found the publishers' act well-deserving of condemnation saying ''this is an absolute mischief. You're trending on the emotions of a certain race, clan or a tribe knowing how Africans rule by themselves. If this had happened in another country, guns would be blazing by now...Just give Nigeria as an example. If you say some things against a tribe in Nigeria, you're in big trouble''.

He continued; ''Everybody has his/her style and system of governance in his/her tribal area or traditional area that the person feels that is what will better the lives of the people...Respect them for it! That's one thing and that is how a nation is built''.

"In fact, this apology is not enough!", he reiterated.