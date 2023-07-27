3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has clapped back at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his claims that he has beaten him twice in elections.

Speaking on the KSM show, Mr Mahama said Dr Bawumia was wrong in his assertion.

"He says he knows how to beat me and that he’s beaten me before. That’s what I saw, that he’s beaten me twice and he knows how to beat me again. But I’ve never run against him; his face has never been on a presidential ballot paper.

"How can you say you’ve beaten me? I’ve never run against you as a presidential candidate. It’s Nana Addo I run against in 2012, I beat him and then in 2016 he won and then 2020 he won.

"So even between Nana Addo and I, I’ve won once he's won twice. It’s just that he’s not going to run again but I am sure if he was going to run again, I would’ve equalised,” the former president emphasised.

Mr Mahama was reacting to Dr Bawumia's claim during is flagbearership campaign where he told New Patriotic Party delegates to elect him as flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election because he can easily beat the Mr Mahama who is the candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

Dr Bawumia is in the race with nine others for the NPP’s flagbearer slot. A super delegates conference slated for August 26, 2023 will see the number pruned down to 5 by some selected delegates of the party.

A main congress is scheduled for November 4, 2023, where the party will make a final choice among the remaining five hopefuls.