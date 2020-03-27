52 minutes ago

Former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi is worried that a leading member of the ruling party, Kwame Baffoe might get infected with the novel Coronavirus bug.

To him, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP's lack of knowledge on COVID-19 issues puts him at risk of getting infected, and therefore wants Mr Baffoe to be abreast with information on the deadly scourge before coming out to speak.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia program, he explained that he is now appreciating why some people like Abronye are denouncing the appeal for a lockdown.

"He does not understand the issues surrounding Covid-19 so I can pardon him for ignoring the call for a lockdown. But my fear is that his lack of knowledge will expose him to the disease.

"Just like other countries who have shut down, it will only be in the interest of the government of Ghana through the President to partially lockdown the country . . . Countries that ignored early lockdown calls are in more abnormal times than us.

"The medical experts are even appealing for a lockdown. Are we waiting for the number to escalate before and have more people die from the disease before we lock down this country? The government should not think about what he stands to lose with the shutdown, but rather think about the lives of Ghanaians and possibly lock down the country for two weeks," Brogya stated.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), on Wednesday, called on the government to declare a nationwide lockdown with immediate effect.

GMA, however, said the lockdown should exempt essential service providers.

“The GMA fully conscious of the threat posed by this pandemic, the disturbing trend of community spread and the obvious inadequate capacity of the nation’s health system to deal with the increased numbers of COVID-19 infection especially in the severe to critical cases, call on His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana to declare a nationwide lockdown with the exception of essential services with immediate effect,” a statement from the GMA stated.

It further urged Ghanaians to support the decision should the government adopt the suggestion.

“The lockdown though not a comfortable decision for leadership and citizens alike, [but it] is a proven option backed by science and along with other measures will ultimately be in our best interest. We call on all Ghanaians to support such a move in the national interest to save our nation from devastating effects of this pandemic,” GMA added in the statement.

It is, however, unclear what the government's position on the much-talked-about lockdown will be.

