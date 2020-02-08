1 hour ago

Chief Scribe of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu says the press conference organised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday, 6 February 2020, was full of propaganda.

John Boadu speaking with Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, dismissed claims by the NDC Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi that the Akufo-Addo administration has failed to effectively manage the affairs of Ghana, warning Ghanaians that the NDC ‘is still evil’ and seeks to use desperate and diabolic means to capture power.

"Propaganda, distortion, outright lies are so ingrained in the culture of the NDC that it seems now not to take account of reality.”

He described the press conference as means by the NDC to just push a propagandist agenda.

John Boadu, thus, urged Ghanaians not to pay heed to the politics of division and propaganda by the NDC.

Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi at a press conference accused the government of intentionally kicking illegal miners and legitimate small-scale miners out of business in order for government officials to take over the venture to enable them to fund the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, Operation Vanguard and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) were calculated schemes by the Akufo-Addo government to drive out galamseyers from the business for government officials to take over the illegal job.