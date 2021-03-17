2 hours ago

The immediate past Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo has told the Audit Service Board that its request for him to make available a handing over notes to the acting Auditor-General is preposterous’.

The reason, according to him, is due to the fact that " I have been out of office for (8) months", among other reasons.

The Audit Board, in its letter dated 16th March, 2021, also requested Mr Domelevo to present the said handing over notes within two weeks of receiving the letter, but Mr Domelevo in a response to the Board's letter said he already prepared and handed over handing over notes to Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu on 30th June 2020.

“I prepared a handing-over note and handed over to the Acting Auditor-General on 30th June 2020 and he has been in charge for over right

“When I resumed work on the 3rd of March 2021, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu did not hand over to me with the excuse that the handing-over note was not ready,” Mr Domelevo added.

Read below the letter from the Board

Read Daniel Domelevo's response to the Audit Service Board below: