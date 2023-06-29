2 hours ago

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament for Jomoro, congratulated James Gyakye Quayson on his victory in the Assin North by-election held today, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

She initially thanked God Almighty for the victory and praised the candidate and party leadership for having the courage to go through the process and win.

In a brief Facebook post, she stated that the NDC has once again relegated the NPP to its proper place.

In her opinion, the second coming of James Gyakye Quayson will be a miracle for the NDC, Assin North Constituents, and Parliament as a whole.

The Electoral Commission has officially declared James Gyakye Quayson to be the duly elected Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The electoral body pronounced Quayson the victor of the by-election with 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the valid votes cast, with New Patriotic Party candidate Charles Opoku finishing in second with 12,665 votes, representing 42%.

The NDC candidate held an early lead in the Assin North seat by-election when the Electoral Commission (EC) began collating results Tuesday evening.

The commission released the final results at 9:50 p.m.

Read her full post below

We came. We saw. We conquered. Let me take this opportunity to express the biggest gratitude to the Almighty God for seeing the entire members and National Executives of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) through the just-ended Assin North by-election.

Once again, the NDC has sent the NPP to where they belong.

And to my brother and MP-elect for Assin North Constituency, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, I say congratulations once again.

As I promised, the NDC, the good people of Assin North, and God will never let you down and they have proved it with this win.

Your second coming will be a miracle to the NDC, Assin North Constituents, and Parliament as a whole. Congratulations my brother.

#togetherwecan