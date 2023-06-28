1 hour ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his appreciation to the people of Assin North for giving the National Democratic Congress’ candidate, Jame Gyakye Quayson, the nod to represent them in Parliament again.

Mr. Mahama further thanked the constituents for rejecting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and remarked that they exhibited justice in their voting pattern.

“A big thank you, Assin North, for supporting James Gyakye Quayson and rejecting the non-performing NPP in the by-election. Your vote for Justice and Development is truly inspiring. Let’s keep working together to build the Ghana we all dream of,” he stated.

The by-election was held following the Supreme Court’s nullification of the 2020 polls held in the Assin North constituency which was won by Mr. Quayson.

James Gyakye Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, while Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) received 12,630 votes, representing 42.15% after the by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, garnered a paltry 87 votes, representing 0.29%.

Source: citifmonline