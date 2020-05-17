2 hours ago

Fantana has taken a swipe at Wendy Shay for attacking her over an interview where she (Fantana) described the latter and other female musicians as local champions.

Wendy Shay in response, expressed displeasure for being mentioned in that category and threw a ‘diss’ which asked “Big teeth” Fantana to produce a hit song rather than create ‘beefs’.

With no aim of letting it slide, Fantana, who described ‘Uncle Shay’ as “ugly and wicked”, explained she never intended to insult anyone but gave her candid opinion when asked during her interview.

